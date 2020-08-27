Armenian cabinet approves SME development strategy and action plan – Armenian News

The executive on Thursday offered its approval to a little- and medium- sized business (SME) development strategy for 2020- 2024 and a following plan of actions proposed up until 2022.

The tactical file is targeted at increasing availability of resources, capability development and developing the needed institutional and legal environment to promote entrepreneurial culture.

The proposed actions for the coming 4 years include trainings for the development of entrepreneurial abilities and the promo of a greater monetary literacy. The meant target market will include each year over 1,000 prospective recipients. An approximated 250- 300 companies will be provided credit warranties for the awareness of practical concepts.

To boost access to the domestic and foreign markets companies will be provided help to guarantee their existence on global trading platforms, along with to establish online trading inArmenia A top priority was provided likewise to the development and digitalization steps proposed under the brand-new strategy to reach the designated targets.