Armenian cabinet approves new social aid package to mitigate coronavirus impact   – Armenian News

As the main state efforts to neutralize the economic impact of the coronovirus crisis, the Armenian cabinet on Thursday approved a new social aid package to address the needs of the Armenian citizens who lost jobs in the wake of the pandemic.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan was the main rapporteur on the government’s 22nd program aiming to mitigate the population’s social concerns amid the issues on the labor market.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the beneficiaries will be the natural entities who lost jobs from March 31 until June 1 provided these were officially used by at least 85 calendar days in the time between January 1 and March 30.

The premier also referred to his earlier statement affirming the opening or re-opening of 50 jobs in May (after the reported 70,000 layoff due to the previous months’ lockdown restrictions). “We stated as a result that there are 20,00 citizens who lost their jobs over the period and did not find a new job. And we decided to offer assistance,” Pashinyan said, expressing hope that the labor market recovery will keep on.

“As early as in April we recorded a[n economic] nosedive, and hard though it absolutely was indeed, we decided to reduce the restrictions. If perhaps not that decision, we might have the twofold higher record of the negative statistics today,” he added.

The premier also emphasized the urgent need of observing the hygiene rules to avoid a return to the stricter lockdown threatening the closure of thousands of jobs.