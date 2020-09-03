Armenian brandy firm cuts grape purchases from farmers ahead of harvest – Panorama

Grape farmers from Lusarat, Pokr Vedi, Taperakan, Nor Kyank and other towns, in addition to the town of Vedi in Armenia’s Ararat Province obstructed a mayor highway on Thursday in demonstration versus the choice of the Yerevan Brandy Company to cut down on purchases of grapes from them.

The Aygavan branch of the firm examined the agreements with farmers ahead of the harvest and cut the grape purchase level by half.

“The company signed a contract with me on the purchase of 26 tons of grapes at 155 drams per kg. Now, when it’s harvest time, they want to buy only 13.5 tons. What am I supposed to do with the remaining 13 tons?” one of the villagers informedPanorama am.

Another farmer grumbled that he has actually concluded an agreement with the business to offer 60 loads of grapes, today the firm wishes to purchase just 30 loads from him.

The grape farmers do not understand whether other brandy manufacturers will want to buy grapes from them a couple of days prior to theharvest The acquiring cost is another source of debate, given that other business typically purchase grapes from them at a lower cost.

Governor of Ararat Garik Sargsyan, in addition to the authorities chiefs of Ararat and Vedi concerned meet protesters after one hour and a half.

The guv and the grape growers consented to fulfill at the Aararat Regional …