On the eve of the European Boxing Championships to be held in Yerevan, the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports organized a competition entitled “Armenian Boxing Heritage” for young people aged 10 to 25.

The aim of the competition was to contribute to the popularization and recognition of famous Armenian athletes in boxing, their achievements, and to stimulate public interest in boxing.

From May 7 to 14, at 20:00, questions on the success of Armenian boxers in different years were posted on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Education and Science. The user who was the first to answer the question “Which boxer won the title?” Was recognized as the “winner of the day”.

About 250 responses were written in the comments of the 8 publications of the contest entitled “Armenian Boxing Heritage” dedicated to the European Boxing Championship to be held in Yerevan.

We present the first eight that answered correctly:

07.05.2022 – Harut Avetisyan, Kotayk region, Abovyan city

08.05.2022 – Anna Avetyan, Syunik region, Sisian city

09.05.2022 – Hayarpi Davtyan, Tavush region, Gosh village

10.05.2022 – Anahit Gabrielyan, Shirak region, city of Gyumri

11.05.2022 – Seda Avagyan, city of Yerevan

12.05.2022 – Gohar Amirkhanyan, Tavush region, Gosh village

13.05.2022 – Mkrtich Gabrielyan, Shirak region, city of Gyumri

14.05.2022 – Elina Danielyan, city of Yerevan.

The winning participants will be awarded with incentive gifts from the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

WITH THE PUBLIC OF THE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION