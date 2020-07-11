Armenian authorities ‘turn a blind eye to increasing challenges’ amid pandemic – joint statement – Armenian News

Three Armenian opposition parties have released a joint statement condemning the government for inaction on the population’s growing concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prosperous Armenia, the Armenia Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaksutyun (ARF-D) and the Homeland party criticize the authorities for “turning a blind eye to the increasing challenges in the country” and creating new threats being an “irresponsible and non-professional team” pursuing “purely personal” and “narrow political” bias.

“The outcomes of the legal regime of the state of emergency are not in line with the objectives behind declaring the measure. The responsibility for its failure lies equally on both the executive authorities and the pro-government majority in parliament. The investigative panel, to be launched upon the demand of the opposition forces represented in the National Assembly – as well as the impartial probe into the report submitted to the law enforcers – will help identify each and every person’s name responsible for the spread of the pandemic and the hundreds of deaths,” reads the main statement.

Considering the authorities’ efforts towards containing the illness “totally fruitless”, the parties say they see absolutely no point about the plans to prolong the national emergency for another month. According to them, the legal regimen is being observed “in an effort to restrict human rights and civic and political liberties and to mute public discontent” in Armenia.

They necessitate adherence to legitimate maxims, common sense, and goal-oriented actions in the elaboration of a strategy proposing efficient measures to fight the illness spread. Meantime, the parties stress the significance of ruling out “excessive and ineffective restrictions” on the rights and freedoms of physical and legal entities.

Meantime they urge the political authorities to immediately halt the “anti-state process of dissolving constitutional institutions”, to end the actions “posing a threat to national values, identity and public resistance” and to revise and revoke “the excessive means of coercion”, including the administrative fines, “on the pretext of curbing the pandemic”.