Armenian authorities’ systemic changes ‘aim to usurp powers of Constitutional Court’ – lawyer – Armenian News

The Armenian authorities’ program of constitutional reforms advises of a whimsical kid’s habits, with the governing political force acting in breach of “all the written and unwritten principles” to usurp the powers of the Constitutional Court, Gohar Meloyan, an exprt in constitutional law, stated on Sunday.

In an interview withTert am, the lawyer voiced her issue over the proposed reform to unify the Constitutional and Cassation Courts into a single body working out the functions of a supreme court.

“They are attempting to obtain a united model of a supreme court, which is specific to the Anglo-Saxon countries, whereas our legal system [that of civil civil law] is modeled after the Roman law and the Germanic legal tradition. “The sharp shift to the Anglo-Saxon system – an unique supreme judicial body – is in theory troublesome a bit.

“If we take the Council of Europe member states, very few of them belong to the Romano-Germanic legal system and have a united supreme court,” she stated, explaining the authorities’ validations as “highly populist” and doing not have any considerable discourse.

” I believe even those populist validations are imperfect, as a concern develops whether the suspect was directed to the Constitutional or the Supreme Court in concern. What policies are …