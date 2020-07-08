Armenian authorities’ strong focus on predecessors ‘fruitless affair’ – politician   – Armenian News

David Sargsyan

The Armenian authorities put the primary emphasis inside their actions not merely on accomplishments or future plans but instead on the predecessors’ errors and failures in an attempt to bring to light both achievements and losses, according to Spartak Seyranyan, a part of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaksutyun (ARF-D) Bureau.

“Distinguishing between the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ through a comparison between the past and present is a fruitless affair; this is not how the future is carved out. Why don’t the authorities compare the frameworks of their actions, and the promises to see whether they were good a year ago or they are now? What the authorities say contradicts with what they actually do; there is a real split. Giving an evaluation to the past is not enough to open a discourse on the future,” that he said within an interview with ArmNews TELEVISION Channel.

The politician said that he believes that the kind of approach could actually work if the “journey into the past” were comprehensive enough to reveal both the shortcomings and achievements. “It is necessary to be ready to admit that the absence of a platform rather than the ‘mistakes of the past’ are responsible for the failures at present,” that he noted.

Seyranyan said he does not see a future-oriented political agenda to neutralize the imminent threat of an autocratic rule. “We need a polemic over our vision of Armenia’s future. Armenia’s salvation consists in a change of not just individuals but rather the quality of the government. And that’s feasible only through elections,” the politician added.

Meantime, he warned against the scenario of creating a “salvation government”. “The reason behind prolonging the national emergency is not the fight against coronavirus but rather the urge for enforcing restrictions upon the people’s free will – coupled with the desire to fine as many citizens as possible. People will take to the streets after the emergency is over,” Seyranyan said.