Armenian authorities prolonged national emergency ‘to postpone constitutional referendum’ – opinion – Armenian News

The Armenian authorities wanted one other month of a state of emergency to delay the plans for the constitutional referendumg, in response to Andranik Tevanyan, the director of the analysis institute Politeconomy.

“What scared the Armenian authorities was, in point of fact, the referendum dealing with the Constitutional Court; yet they haven’t abandoned the idea of privatizing that state institution. They needed this month of national emergency to round off the usurpation of power. The topic of coronavirus is just being used,” he stated in a put up on Facebook on Saturday.

The Armenian cupboard on Thursday handed a invoice to increase the national emergency till June 13, citing the hazards to the inhabitants’s life and well being amid the rising instances of COVID-19. The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 239 instances of the an infection earlier at present, the best every day improve to date within the variety of confirmed instances.