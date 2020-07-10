Armenian authorities prolong national emergency ‘for political reasons’ – opinion – Armenian News

The authorities’ repeated proceed to extend the national emergency is a politically motivated action unrelated to a serious combat the coronavirus disease, in accordance with Artur Khachatryan, a member of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaksutyun (ARF-D) Bureau.

In an interview with Tert.am, the politician condemned the federal government for inaction to reduce the infection rate, noting that the requirement for wearing masks “has very little to do” with combating the disease around the world. Khachatryan stressed the urgent importance of adjusting the norms of life to the newest conditions to arrange manufacturing processes, public services, cultural life and education.

“There is apparently a political motivation to prevent people from expressing their will given that the state of emergency implies certain restrictions,” he said, highlighting the impossibility of public assemblies under conditions of lockdown rules.

Khachatryan noted that the authorities used the period to embark on vital reforms, pushing ahead with major legislative proposals without public debates. He cited particularly the controversial passage of the constitutional reforms and the Lanzarote Convention (on Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse) by the National Assembly, as well as the amendments to regulations “On Property Tax”. “It was important to conduct broad public debates before making a decision. The increased property tax will lead to a social polarization yet another time, whereas our economy’s vulnerability consists in polarization rather than inclusiveness,” that he added.

Khachatryan said he thinks that the authorities should have imposed strict quarantine rules in early March to retain the spread of the virus. “Numerous experts. economists, healthcare sector specialists and political forces made demands establishing a strict quarantine regime, that they [the authorities] did not do. We can no longer correct the mistake. What we ought to be able to do now is to ascertain conditions adjusted to the newest norms also to ensure their implementation. They caused harm to our economy while being unable to avoid the infection spread,” the politician added.