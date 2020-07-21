Armenian authorities’ policies on Nagorno-Karabakh ‘encourage Azerbaijan’s maximalist ambitions’ – analyst – Armenian News

The Armenian authorities’ actions and inaction in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace process in the past years gave Azerbaijan a kind of impression that they are now able to realize “all their maximalist ambitions,” political analyst Karen Bekaryan said Monday, commenting on the recently reported cross-border clashes.

During the analytical broadcast Between the Lines aired by ArmNews TV Channel, Bekaryan drew parallels with the 2016 April events (the four-day clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh), which he said put Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in a kind of “defeatist position.”

“In 2016, Aliyev would slam the door in everybody’s face out of his inability of doing anything at all. With the 2020 events in Tavush, however, Aliyev is trying to achieve what he believes a capitalization of all his outcomes – coupled with those which Armenia has now razed to the ground,” he noted.

Bekaryan cited a range of implicit factors revealing Azerbaijan’s bellicose plans, highlihgitng particularly the coordinated work with Turkey as explicit evidence of two real trends.

“Those very rapid reactions by Turkey, coupled with the dynamic posture, bore a very direct testimony to this. And their continuation demonstrates that they are still awaiting actions which Azerbaijan is provoking Turkey to carry out,” he added.

The analyst also called attention to the recent fuss over the supply of Serbian weaponry through Georgia. He said that he expects Azerbaijan to use the factor as a tool of restraint against that country.B ekaryan cited, particularly, a recent speech by Azerbaijan’s First Lady, Mehriban Aliyeva. “That address does not refer to the past days’ incidents in Tavush; it conveys a message which is a constituent part of future actions,” he added.

Bekaryan also called attention to the reports that Turkey recruits Syrian rebels for Azerbaijan. “Do all these factors testify to the reality that Aliyev’s goals remain in place – plus the revanchist element?” he asked.

As a major task for Armenia, he stressed the urgent importance of collaboration with Russia, Armenia’s strategic partner and ally.

“We, together with the Russian Federation, are in charge for the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s southern trend. Hence these threats, coming from Turkey today, must dominate the Armenian-Russian agenda which must be pushed ahead,” Bekaryan said.

“All our partners, Russia in the first place, must be prepared to a full realization of their commitments – regardless of their taste, and likes and dislikes – because governments are transient; what remains permanent is the relationship between the states and peoples,” he added.