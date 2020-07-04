Armenian authorities’ non-sensible steps caused ‘constitutional crisis’ – politician – Armenian News

Today we are eye-witnessing a situation in Armenia, where the authorities’ non-sensible steps caused a crisis in the Constitutional Court, prior to a real mess, according to Ara Vardanyan, a political analyst affiliated with the opposition Adekvad party.

“What we have seen in the past couple of days is an array of anti-constitutional laws. I am sure the authorities acted in breach of numerous laws, and they all will be certainly convicted for usurping power and overthrowing the constitutional order. Hrayr Tovmasyan remains the head of the Constitutional Court, and no replacement of its members has yet taken place given that the president has not yet signed the corresponding bills into law. This situation amounts to s a legal nonsense; Armenia is presently facing the kind of crisis which the authorities were long speaking about. There wasn’t originally any crisis at the Constitutional Court,” that he insisted.

Vardanyan said he believes that the political majority stepped up pressure contrary to the Constitutional Court after seeing the readiness of its chairman and members to serve the Constitution of Armenia and the laws rather than the incumbent government’s will and whims.