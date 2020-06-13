Armenian authorities ‘missed the right moment’ to contain coronavirus spread – epidemiologist – Armenian News

The Armenian authorities must unhesitatingly just take specific action now to combat the further spread of the coronavirus infection, an epidemiologist said today, expressing regret that the right moment for containing the virus was omitted.

In an interview with Tert.am, Ruben Hayrapetyan blamed especially healthcare officials for a failure to conduct an effective epidemiological analysis to identify the social connections contributing to the infection spread. “My observations reveal that the transmission occurs mainly inside families and in work environments or in close contacts among friends or neighbors not wearing masks,” that he noted.

The specialist said that he believes that the inability to influence the transmission channels is the problem accounting for the increasing rate of the infection. “The situation has spiraled out of control. The health sector is not functioning adequately, refusing, for instance, to hospitalize a citizen showing all the symptoms of coronavirus whenever the test comes back negative,” that he said, maybe not ruling out the chance of errors.

Hovhannisyan stressed the significance of conducting serious research to evaluate the real situation in the country. “We could have the clear picture then to understand to what extent the restrictions or the use of masks is effective and expedient,” he said.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 723 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday morning, bringing the country total to 16,004. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan went go on Facebook earlier in the day to express his concerns over the record daily rise in the registered cases and highlight the social responsibility on the part of every single citizen.