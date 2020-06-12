Armenian authorities ‘lack transparency and accountability’ in foreign policy affairs – expert – Armenian News

The Armenian authorities have failed to meet their promise to ensure transparency of work and accountability to public, according to Suren Sargsyan, an expert in international affairs.

In an interview with Tert.am, he highlighted specially the foreign policy drawbacks, citing the European Parliament’s statement on the construction of a highway connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the protest action away from Armenian Embassy in Tehran and the recently reported meeting involving the Iranian ambassador in Baku and the representative of the “Azerbaijani community in Karabakh”.

“Demonstrating indifference to issues of the kind means inability to see the problem – and the extent to which it may increase, producing further consequences. It isn’t the right technique to opt for refraining from comments on the events and leaving the whole burden of [responsibility for] foreign policy affairs to the foreign minister. The foreign minister is not the only real person in charge for foreign policies; he could be just one of the equipment. Such tools involve also the Government, the head of state, and the National Assembly. So no need at all to lay the whole blame on the foreign minister. We have serious problems whose solution will be unpromising indeed if left to the Foreign Ministry alone,” Sargsyan said.

According to the analyst, the failure to react to the aforementioned developments is tantamount to ignoring people and avoiding an open dialogue with the people to convey the existing issues and gaps. “This will entail negative consequences given that the authorities themselves had promised to be transparent and accountable to the people, which we do not see – at least when it comes to foreign policy affairs,” that he added.

Elaborating on the enumerated problems, Sargsyan pointed out to the specific reasons in each case.

In his words, the European Parliament’s controversial statement results from the failure to make sure an active collaboration with the Council of Europe. “The disruption of active work has resulted in this kind of situation. We could have worked more efficiently in the Council of Europe to avoid such wordings,” he noted.

Commenting on the protests in the Iranian capital – with demands for severing the Armenian-Israeli diplomatic relations – professionals said that he regrets that the southern neighbor’s position was not duly taken into account.

“[The authorities] must have worked with Iran before that to present plainly – and justify – the need for having a resident ambassador [in Tel Aviv]. I believe they have caused Iran through just a couple of diplomatic channels, which isn’t enough for resolving issues of the kind. It is necessary to spotlight several areas, involving, upon necessity, also our community. Besides high-level bilateral dialogues should have happened between not merely the leaders of the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran but in addition different other officials.”

Addressing the Iranian ambassador’s meeting with the “Azerbaijanis of Karabakh”, Sargsyan said that he thinks that the “Azerbaijani community’s leader” was given legitimacy “thanks to Armenia”. “His weight, as we say, gained significance after Armenia gave consent to the [announced] ending up in the OSCE Minsk Group ambassadors accredited to Baku. Meetings of the kind never took place before, as Armenia’s consent was not in place. With Armenia having no objections now, that meeting did happen,” that he added.