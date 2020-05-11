Armenian authorities ‘lack strategy’ to resolve Karabakh conflict – Giro Manoyan   – Armenian News

Hripsime Hovhannisyan

The present Armenian authorities lack a correct technique to attain a ultimate deal over Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), in accordance to Giro Manoyan, the political affairs director of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaksutyun (ARF-D).

In an interview with Tert.am, the politician referred notably to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s current assertion on the problem, noting that his speech in parliament “came to confirm that the issue was repeatedly discussed” with the worldwide mediators at totally different excessive-stage summits.

“They have found themselves in a place where, by way of rejecting proposals, they have arrived at the thought that the problem here deals with the security of the Artsakh people – and the status of Artsakh – but there is not even a strategy to properly present the fact to achieve consent also by the other parties. I do not say it is going to be easy. It is necessary to take also the next step, considering the existing difficulties, i.e. – to initiate a process towards the international recognition of Karabakh, thereby exerting diplomatic pressure upon Azerbaijan. That, certainly, will provoke the mediators’ discontent, but these authorities have the opportunity – as long as their popularity has not largely diminished – to take the kind of bold steps, relying on democracy,” he mentioned.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 1988 when the Armenian majority of the then autonomous area declared its intention to break free from Azerbaijan. In a referendum held on December 10, 1991 (days earlier than the collapse of the united states), the inhabitants voted overwhelmingly in favor of independence (99.89%). The transfer was adopted by Azerbaijan’s massive-scale navy operations towards Nagorno-Karabakh and 7 neighboring areas. The armed violence left round 25,000-30,000 individuals lifeless; hundreds had been internally displaced. The Ceasefire Accord, which went into impact in May 1994, formally put an finish to the armed assaults within the conflict zone. Since 1994, the OSCE Minsk Group, a mission co-chaired by France, the United States and Russia, has been spearheading the efforts in direction of a peaceable answer to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The hostilities escalated to an unprecedented diploma in April 2016 into what was later dubbed a Four-Day War. In the early hours of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched heavy offensives alongside the Line of Contact, scary massive-scale confrontations with the Defense Army of Nagorno-Kkarabakh. The adversary additionally shelled civilian settlements, notably the southern and north-jap areas of Hadrut and Marakert.

A ceasefire was reached on 5 April between the chiefs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow. The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities additionally welcomed the verbal settlement.