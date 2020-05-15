Armenian authorities lack properly trained medical advisors – chief pathologist of Yerevan critical of government move to ease lockdown restrictions – Armenian News

The government strategies in dealing with the state of emergency amid the rising instances of coronavirus in Armenia got here to show that the our authorities have both picked a fallacious medical advisor or would not have any advisor in any respect, in accordance to Armen Mkhitaryan, the chief pathologist of Yerevan and the pinnacle of the Armenian Association of Pathologists and Cytologists.

In an interview with Tert.am, the specialist criticized the government move to ease the lockdown restrictions beneath circumstances of a compulsory order to put on medical masks and gloves in public locations.

“If we were supposed to always walk in gloves and omasks, why then did they need to impose those lockdown restrictions originally, causing the economic plight?” he stated, questioning the effectivity of the choice made by the emergency headquarters.

The physician stated he’s uncertain concerning the state of affairs of future developments amid uncertainties over the exercise of each the Government and the Ministry of Health.

“Unless we know how many have contracted the virus without any knowledge of the fact, unless we know how many developed an immune system by contracting it, we can never predict what consequences this situation may virtually have,” he stated, expressing additionally hesitation concerning the sufficiency of take a look at kits

Asked whether or not the government had any possibility to step again from easing the lockdown guidelines, Mkhitaryan stated he thinks it may have been doable however questioned the expediency of an “indefinite extension of the regime”. In his phrases, the problem requires a critical dialogue, an initiative which the Ministry of Health fails to undertake for the second.