Armenian authorities ‘head towards building obedient judiciary’  – human rights activist slams constitutional reforms – Armenian News

The advancements around the Constitutional Court ultimately resulted in a constitutional crisis in Armenia, questioning the authenticity of the whole procedure of “getting rid” of disloyal members, states Avetik Iskhanyan, a Yerevan- based human ideal supporter.

In an interview withTert am, he shared ideas of the proposed merger of the Constitutional Court with the Court of Cassation, caution of a high probability of a judgment versus Armenia by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

“Should the ECHR satisfy the complaint of all the CC members, a question will arise as to the artificial nature of the crisis in question. And I believe that even if there is an ECHR ruling in place, they may offer some redress, but the Constitutional Court will no longer exist by the moment. What they [the authorities] want to achieve with these constitutional reforms is to resolve the crisis they have themselves created,” he kept in mind.

Ishkhanyan stated he thinks the federal government is now stepping up the procedure of forming a brand-new Constitutional Court to guarantee their own agents’ bulk in the leading judicial body and to win a public approval of the proposed reforms.

“The Constitutional Court’s legal self-reliance supplied an option to an extremely essential concern, i.e. – that any judgment by the high court was last in …