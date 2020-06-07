Armenian authorities are responsible for coronavirus deaths, not the people – ex-ambassador to the Vatican – Armenian News

In the newest episode of his video sequence criticizing the Armenian authorities for a propaganda lies, the former ambassador to the Vatican City blames the present authorities for a poor dealing with of the coronavirus disaster.

According to Mikayel Minasyan, the duty for the rising deaths lies with the authorities, not the people.

The diplomat blames Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for inaction to guarantee a correct state help to the inhabitants. In his phrases, the state itself turned the trigger and the “chief culprit” of the illness and the subsequent fatalities, in addition to the financial disaster that ensued.

Minasyan additionally expresses his discontent with the minister of well being, Arsen Torosyan, criticizing him for cronyism and nepotism probably sowing corruption in the healthcare sector, and poor administration deteriorating Armenia’s relations with the neighboring Georgia.

Addressing the National Assembly’s exercise, Minasyan says he does not see any anti-disaster regulation put into place to tackle the inhabitants’s urgent issues. “Should the Lanzarote Treaty [Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of Children Against Sexual Exploitation and Abuse], which met such a strong public opposition, have been passed under conditions of the national emergency? You yourselves have passed the law because you were commissioned to do so by your principals,” he famous.

Minasayn says he does not see the de-facto presence of a number of authorities officers, significantly the mayor of Yerevan and the secretary of the National Security Council (NSC). “Normal authorities would never have left the people alone; they would have instead accepted the problem to resolve it later ,” he stated, noting that Armenia is plunging right into a disaster at an important second when many different states are rising from it.

“The authorities are responsible not only for the deaths but also for [their behavior] disgracing us and making us a pariah-state. We have surpassed Nigeria in terms of the [disease] rate,” the former ambassador added. .

In his phrases, Prime Minister Pashinyan is the solely responsible get together in the present circumstances.

“He and only he is the is chief responsible person; neither the minister [of health] nor the deputy prime minister is to blame [for the current state of affairs], because they are myrmidons currently performing the most shameful order. ‘People are to blame’ – that’s the operation currently under way,” Minasyan added.