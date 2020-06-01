Armenian, Artsakh parliament speakers meet in Yerevan – Armenian News

President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday acquired the newly elected speaker of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) parliament to debate mutual cooperation affairs.

Greeting Artur Tovmasyan in his workplace, Armenia’s prime legislator expressed a agency perception that his exercise in a brand new standing can be extremely efficient in the promotion of inter-parliamentary ties.

Emphasizing the “accomplished traditions” in each legislative exercise and political debates, Mirzoyan emphasised the necessity of enriching the mutual agenda additional. In that context, he connected precedence to the inter-parliamentary fee’s work and the cooperation between the standing committees.

Describing the lately held nationwide elections in his nation as a “revolutionary development”, Tovmasyan affirmed the Artsakh National Assembly’s curiosity in making the partnership simpler.

“Artsakh will be secure if we have a sustainable Armenia and a powerful Diaspora,” he stated, emphasizing the precedence concentrate on three pivotal duties (Artsakh problem, Armenian Genocide recognition, and nationwide safety) as a obligatory groundwork of future success.

Mirzoyan, for his half, extremely appreciated the present degree of inter-parliamentary dialogue, agreeing that each one the issues can and should be resolved by way of collaborative efforts. “Armenia and Artsakh are parts of the same fatherland, hence we are required to pursue a single agenda, ” he added.

According to the National Assembly’s press service, the edges additionally mentioned alternatives {of professional} growth for parliament staffers in Artsakh, emphasizing the necessity of selling a better dialogue and facilitating change amongst diffeerent specialists.