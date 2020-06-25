Armenian, Artsakh FMs exchange views on NK peace proces – Panorama

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received on Thursday his Artsakh counterpart Masis Mayilian.

As the press department at the ministry reported, the ministers noted the importance of holding such meetings sporadically to discuss dilemmas related to the settlement of the NK conflict along with exchange views on coordinated activities on the content of the talks, reducing risks of escalation and humanitarian dilemmas. Minister Mnatsakanyan pointed to the role of the Artsakh people and their elected authorities in the peace process.

The ministers also exchanged views on the situation and challenges posed by COVID-19 and overcoming its social-economic consequences.