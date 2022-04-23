The name of Belgian violinist, producer Khachatur Almazyan became known in the homeland in 2019, when on the initiative and under the direction of conductor Eduard Topchyan, the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra celebrated the birthday of the father of famous musicians, violinist Suren Hakhnazaryan. That evening was really a revelation of the performance of violinist Khachatur Almazyan, whose name, as a producer, we met in Emir Kusturica’s film “Milky Way”, where he also acted as an actress with Monica Bellucci.

2007 The musician founded the Almazian Symphony Orchestra in Serbia, which first appeared on stage in 2007 at the invitation of Kusturica at the opening of the famous artist Kustendorf Fun music festival. Our audience enjoyed the only performance of an orchestra of 25 beauties in Armenia so far last year. It should be noted that Khachatur Almazyan, as a producer and violinist, performs exclusively with famous, world-famous and world-famous artists, such as world ballet star Sergey Olunin, as a violinist on stage in front of 44,000 spectators at the prestigious Exit Festival. In his projects he invited soprano Svetlana Aksyonova, prima ballet dancer Tatyana Tanich, actress Sloboda Mikalovich, opera director Dmitry Chernyakov, sand animator Ksenia Simonova and others.

We recently met the name of producer Khachatur Almazyan on the official website of the Ontario Philharmonic Orchestra of Canada, which informs about the concert to be held on April 23 at the local Regent Theater in memory of the consecrated victims of the Armenian Genocide. Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 and Schubert’s Symphony No. 6 will be conducted by the Armenian conductor, and the famous Canadian pianist Shen Jain will perform as a soloist. And since Khachatur Almazyan is in Armenia these days, we asked him to open some brackets from the concert to be held in Canada, if any. “The works of Beethoven and Schubert are well known to the Armenian audience who love classical music. Of course, I am sure of the success of the concert led by maestro Topchyan.

You have probably not read the entire article on the Ontario Philharmonic. The world premiere of composer Vache Sharafyan’s “Desert Bride” ballet suite will also take place at the concert. By the way, as far as I know, the website of the Ontario Philharmonic was the first in Canada to write that Armenians in 1915. They saw a terrible genocide, referring to that terrible reality. It is also written that the Ontario Philharmonic has the honor to present the world premiere of composer Sharafyan’s work, which was written on that occasion, mentioning the most tragic page in Armenian history, “the producer said.

Being sure that our interlocutor-musician-producer is well aware of the ballet suite, maybe also the history of its creation, we asked to present them, hoping that this work will be presented to the Armenian audience as well in the near future. “The music of the suite is based on the story taken from the autobiographical poems of the American-Armenian poet Sona Van, the story of an Armenian family that dates back to 1915. Through the horrors of the Armenian Genocide in Ottoman Turkey. “By the way, in the last part, the message of the ‘desert bride’ is heard from the other world, which will be read by the famous Hollywood actress Biata Poznyak,” our interlocutor said, adding that the “Desert bride” symbolizes the millions of Armenians tortured and killed in the Der Zor desert. The work ends with a poem, where the “bride” expresses hope that according to the wedding custom, the bouquet she threw over her shoulder will disappear in the black hole of the universe, and it will no longer belong to anyone. “In fact, it is the humanitarian message of the Armenian nation to the world – to wake up, condemn the terrible genocidal thoughts, politics and unite human efforts so that we can really prevent and stop such horrible phenomena in the history of mankind in the future,” Khachatur Almazyan concluded.

During the conversation we found out that on April 23 and 24 at Tsitsernakaberd and Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in memory of the Armenian Genocide victims Mozart Requiem was also supposed to conduct the famous conductor Marco Parizotti, but due to illness he was offered by the Austrian conductor N And the Armenian audience will meet Maestro Parizotti in the fall, at the “Aram Khachaturian” concert hall, while conducting the concert of our Philharmonic.

