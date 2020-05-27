Armenian army vehicle burnt after Azerbaijani shooting, Defense Ministry confirms – Panorama

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan validated the media records that a Nissan Patriot cars and truck of the Armenian armed force was struck by Azerbaijani shooting, however disregarded the claims that it came from an elderly army police officer.

“During the daily activities of the troops such incidents are not ruled out; cross-border shootings happen every day, as a result of which both our and the adversary’s military equipment is damaged,” she claimed in a Facebook article.

“In the instructions of Nakhichevan, especially the discussed instructions, the scenario is reasonably steady as well as manageable, without worrying advancements observed.

“The incident took place in the area of new reinforcements being built by the Armenian Armed Forces in the neutral zone. Indeed, the car was burnt down, but it does not serve the battalion commander,” Stepanyan created.

Meanwhile, she claimed, unlike some Armenian media electrical outlets, the Azerbaijani media never ever report Armenian army devices’ vindictive activities which“always leave the adversary suppressed”