Armenian army ‘is also awaiting a command’ – Davit Tonoyan – Armenian News

Armenia’s leading defense authorities on Friday offered a strong rebuff to the Azerbaijani defense minister’s belligerent remark threatening Armenians to “liberate our lands until it is too late”.

Speaking to press reporters in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan questioned the ramification behind the enormous rhetoric and the timeframes hinted by the Azerbaijani authorities. “It isn’t clear for the Armenian side what that late suggests at all,” he stated.

Addressing Zakir Hasanov’s consistently voiced declarations that Azerbaijan’s armed force is awaiting a matching governmental decree or a command, Tonoyan stated that the Armenian army “is also awaiting a command” to act.

Tonoyan remained in Artsakh on a 2- day working see from July 30 to 31 as part of the cooperation and action positioning program in between the 2 nations’ Ministries of Defense.

Accompanied by Major-General Jalal Harutyunyan, the Defense Army leading leader, he went to numerous military systems and different neighborhoods to get personally acquainted with the basic conditions and the existing issues.

According to a declaration shared by Shushan Stepanyan, the Defense Ministry’s spokeperson, he paid a unique attention to the just recently imported cutting- edge military devices and up-to-date technical products, in addition to the continuous activities.

The 2 authorities later on went to unique rear defense and military systems in the nation’s east to go over current and future possible local advancements, in addition to the existing difficulties and following actions.