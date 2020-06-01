Armenian Armed Forces only respond to provocations by the adversary – defense ministry – Panorama

A footage and stories circulated on-line counsel the Armed Forces of Armenia have destroyed an Azerbaijani army gear in Nakhijevan course. Panorama.am turned to the Ministry of Defense to touch upon the stories.

Spokesperson at the ministry of defense Shushan Stepanyan refused to present feedback on the video and the actions of the Armenian Armed Forces.

“i can only mention that the RA Armed Forces never launch aggression and only respond proportionally to the provocations by the adversary,” Stepanyan stated.