The Court of Appeals on Thursday passed a ruling ordering the release of the jailed second president of Armenia.

It satisfied a motion by the defense team which had sought a replacement of the measure of restraint against Robert Kocharyan. The former president will be released on bail in return for a sum of AMD 2 million (over $4,000)

The advocates had filed the motion based on the personal guarantees of former prime ministers of Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic.