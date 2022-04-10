Today the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church celebrates the Rosary, which is the triumphal entry of Christ into Jerusalem.

How was Christ received in Jerusalem?

Christ was received with great joy in Jerusalem. People greeted Christ with olive-palm branches, spreading their garments before the feet of the Lord with “praise”. “Hosanna in the highest!” Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed be the kingdom of our father David! Peace in heaven ք Glory in the highest ”(Mark 11: 9-10).

The Church Fathers explain that the offering of branches and twigs meant special honors, solemnity, and the offering of olive branches and palm branches to the resurrected Christ Lazarus had the symbol of victory over death.

Is the festive Holy Immortal Liturgy served today with an open or closed altar?

On the Saturday before the wreath-laying, a pre-holiday is celebrated, the curtain of the tabernacle is opened, and the next day the festive Holy Liturgy is served with an open curtain.

What do the branches blessed and divided in the church on this day symbolize?

On the morning of Tsaghkazard, in all the churches, olive or willow branches are blessed and distributed to the people. The fruitless willow twigs symbolize the Gentiles, who bore fruit only after being offered to Christ. The softness of the bones symbolizes the humility of those with Christ. Willow branches are our gifts to the Lord, as St. Birthday presents brought by magicians from the East.

What is the meaning of the holiday?

The wreath is a day of joy. People greeted Christ as King, glorifying Him. Christ seemed to be hosted in a real paradise, where He is known and accepted, where He has followers. But what happened next? The following week showed that with this rejoicing Christ was not really entering a paradise but, on the contrary, the place of his sufferings. Moreover, He comes to Jerusalem of His own free will, showing that He is the Lamb of God, who wants to be sacrificed for our salvation. Because, according to the Law, the Jews took the Passover lamb home five days before the Passover.

From the day after the wreath, the sufferings of Christ begin, ending with the crucifixion. The same people who greeted and glorified the King on this day later demanded that he be tortured and sentenced to death.

Today, we Christians have an opportunity to think about who we are. Are we among those who greeted the Lord with smiles and glory but were crucified only a week later, or are we now the followers of Christ, realizing the error of mankind? This day is an occasion to ponder how we react when Christ comes to us. Do we glorify Christ and reject him in times of trouble, or do we stay with him in all our trials, or do we not even notice that He is coming?

It is our choice how we will act, it’s our responsibility. Will we accept Christ and meet Him, or will we crucify Him? But when choosing, let us remember that in one case we will wither like the barren fig tree in Christ’s parable; in the other we will blossom with hope and light.

Ն.Ս.Օ.Տ.Տ. Under the high direction of His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, Tsaghkazard was declared a day of blessing for children, because when the Lord entered the temple in Jerusalem, the children shouted, saying: “Blessings to the Son of David” (Matt. 21:15). Children will be blessed today at the end of the Holy Immortal Liturgy in all AHT churches.

