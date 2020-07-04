Armenian Anouch Toranyan appointed Deputy Mayor of Paris – Panorama

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo appointed Anouch Toranyan, 29-year-old Armenian to serve as Deputy Mayor of the French capital. Nouvelles d´Arménie reports, that Toranyan will coordinate works of promoting citizens’ participation in the decision-making and public discussions of Paris communities.

As the source said, Toranyan may be the first representative of the French-Armenian community ever appointed to this kind of high-level position in Paris municipality.

To note, Anouch Toranyan earlier in the day served as Executive Director of AGBU France.