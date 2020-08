Propaganda is among the crucial elements of the continuous joint Turkish-Azerbaijani military workouts, head of the Yerevan- based Henaket analytical center Tigran Abrahamyan stated.

“That’s why the military drills are accompanied by strong propaganda campaigns, false and obviously exaggerated information and beautifully packaged photos and videos,” he composed on Facebook.

“However, all this does not in any way reduce the military threats stemming from the exercises,” he included.