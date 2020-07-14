Armenian analyst: Reports on Azerbaijani general’s death confirmed – Panorama

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has, in fact, confirmed reports suggesting a general of the Azerbaijani army has been killed in the fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Artsakh president’s former security advisor, Henaket analytical center head Tigran Abrahamyan said on Facebook.

“Azerbaijan is trying to cover up the losses of its army with attacks on Armenian settlements,” he wrote. “However, this approach of Azerbaijan pushes our armed forces to inadequate retaliation, as a result of which the topic of human losses in Azerbaijan has been actively circulating since this morning.”

The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has just confirmed the death of several high-ranking army officers, including Major-General Polad Hashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, in fighting with the Armenian side. The fatalities also include two majors, two junior officers and a contract soldier.