Armenian-American designer making face masks instead of dresses for Hollywood stars – Panorama

American superstar trend designer of Armenian descent Pol’ Atteu has began manufacturing of face masks. The Voice of America stories that Atteu’s trend home working in Beverly Hills for the primary time in 27 years closed its doorways because of the pandemic. As the supply mentioned, Atteu has designed outfits for most of Hollywood celebrities together with and the First Lady Melania Trump.

Dresses designed by Atteu have been featured in main occasions corresponding to Oscar Awards and inauguration ceremonies.

Atteu has not too long ago launched a manufacturing of face masks designed for healthcare staff on the entrance strains of Covid-19 and homeless individuals. One of the masks designed by him options the Armenian tricolor.

“One of the happiest moments for me to make a mask with Armenian tricolor. I have never been to Armenia and dream to visit one day,” Pol’ Atteu says within the reportage.