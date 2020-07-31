Armenian Ambassadors delivered online lecture to YSU students – Panorama

An online summer season school was arranged from July 15 to 31 as part of the cooperation in between the Foreign Ministry of Armenia and the International Relations Department of the Yerevan StateUniversity As the foreign ministry reported, the primary style of the occasion was “The RA relations with major player of the world politics.”

As part of the summer season school variety of Ambassadors, the Armenian Ambassador to United States Varuzhan Nersisyan, Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan, Ambassador to People’s Republic of China Sergey Mangasaryan, Ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan amongst them, delivered online lecture to master students of the International Relations Department.

During the lecture, the Armenian diplomats provided the top priorities and essential problems of if Armenian in the nations of their home and worldwide companies. The present obstacles of the diplomacy and methods to conquer them were amongst problems gone over. At completion of the lecture, the Ambassadors reacted to the trainee’s concerns.