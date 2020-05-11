Armenian agricultural products exported via cargo planes – Panorama

The agricultural products of Armenia are exported via cargo planes, after freight transportation have been severely disrupted as a result of world coronavirus pandemic. The authorities reported that on April 24, some 23 tons of products have been exported via a aircraft rented by an exporting firm.

Among the products exported have been snowberry, greens, flowers and asparagus. The second flight carried 800 kg asparagus. The farmers pay some 500 drams for one kilogram of the agricultural items. Details are introduced in a video launched by the federal government.