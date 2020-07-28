Armenian activist warns of possible bloodshed over Amulsar gold mine – Panorama

A local of Armenia’s resort town of Jermuk, activist Shirak Buniatyan is cautioning of possible bloodshed over Amulsar gold mine exploitation.

“Sad but true. I believe that the developments around Amulsar are likely to end in bloodshed amid the tacit connivance of the government …” he stated on Facebook.

Also, the activist reprimanded legislators for their failure to wait the protectors of Amulsar.

His remarks followed clashes appeared in between cops and the activists opposing Amulsar gold mine operation on Monday night, as an outcome of which around 10 people were apprehended and later on launched.

Buniatyan shared a video of the clashes on his Facebook page.