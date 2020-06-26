Armenia worst hit country by coronavirus in South Caucasus – BBC News – Panorama

Armenia is among the most worst hit county by Covid-19 in the South Caucasus region registering a huge selection of new cases every day, BBC News says in a video report.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who caught the virus himself has been facing growing criticism over his handling of the crisis. But the authorities say the country can’t afford still another lockdown, in line with the report.

The BBC’s Rayhan Demytrie, who has been monitoring the problem from neighboring Georgia, says Armenia’s hospitals are under some pressure. The correspondent reflects on the wedding ceremony hosted by former Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, adding it gave many Armenians the impression that the us government has not been taking the crisis seriously. The following day the PM sacked the army chief and other senior figures, but that has unhappy Armenia’s political opposition, that has been calling for the entire government to resign.

Armenia’s illness rate per one million population is among the highest in the world, the report says.

In the BBC video Samvel Farmanyan, a co-founder of the Quarter Media, decries the government’s policy towards fighting coronavirus as “disaster”, adding the authorities have failed completely, that’s why Armenia has found itself in the line with a few countries in the world with the worst figures.

Armenia reopened companies back in April because the number of new infections continue steadily to rise, the correspondent says.

Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan says Armenia doesn’t seek to get rid of the virus because it is simply impossible, adding if the country keeps its borders closed for per year or again shuts down businesses for months “we will die from other causes actually.”

Nikol Pashinyan is currently faced with the largest challenge of his premiership and is relying on his people yet again to do their part to fight the herpes virus, Rayhan Demytrie concludes.