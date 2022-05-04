Members of the “Resistance” movement are carrying out protest actions in different parts of the capital.
The members of the group led by the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan approached the building of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the action.
Chanting “Armenia without Turks”, the citizens held an action in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and continued the march.
