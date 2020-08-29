Armenia withdraws from FIDE Online Chess Olympiad following rejection of appeal – Panorama

Armenia’s chess group withdrew from Chess Olympiad, following rejection of its appeal over Haik Martirosyan losing a video game due to internet disconnection.

Armenian Chess Federation reports that when ball game was 2,5– 2,5, GM Haik Martirosyan lost connection with main platform of the competition chess.com and lost the video game on time. The scenario was draw. Also Haik Martirosyan did not detach from Zoom video call.

Armenian Chess Federation formally filled a demonstration versus this choice. After 2 hour consultations our appeal was decreased and Armenia lost the very first match. IT expert of Armenian Chess Federation showed that gamer Haik Martirosyan was linked to web, throughout disconnection to server Haik Martirosyan have actually not detached from Zoom call and if the issue remained in web than he would be out of Zoom also. Our IT expert pointed out that federation has web from 2 various sources and if one line is down the router instantly link to 2nd line within seconds and in this case the IP address modifications.Chess com acknowledged that there was no web loss on Haik Martirosyan side, however might not discuss why they did not get his relocations.

Our group thought that the choice is extremely unjust and they can’t play in this kind of …