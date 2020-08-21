Armenia will not participate in the Tank Biathlon competition of International Army Games 2020 – Panorama

The list of nations that verified involvement in the Tank Biathlon competition of the International Army Games 2020 is released on the main siteof the Games Armenia which has actually gotten involved in the competition because 2013 has not verified its involvement this year.

Panorama am relied on the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan for remarks. Stepanyan kept in mind that the Armenian side considered it profitable to take a break and check out the brand-new requirements and the needs of the competition.

“The complexity of tracks, criteria and judges’ demand have changed this year. We will follow and explore the new requirements and will take part in several biathlons new year,” Stepanyan stated.

To note, the Tank Biathlon competition is held within the frames of Army Games 2020 from August 23 to September 5. It uses the intricate training of tank teams including their rough surface passing abilities integrated with the capability to supply precise and fast fire while carrying out maneuvers. The military departments of 16 nations have actually verified involvement in the biathlon this year. The groups are divided into 2 systems. The initially one consists of groups from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Serbia, andUzbekistan The 2nd department consists …