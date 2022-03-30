The 2022 European Boxing Championship will be held in Yerevan from May 21 to 31 at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex. Technical delegate Adam Cushior.

Today at the future venue, Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Karen Giloyan, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education and Science, Hovhannes Hovsepyan, President of the RA Boxing Federation, and the guests met with media representatives.

Arayik Harutyunyan noted that the organizing committee set up to properly prepare for the European Championship includes all the spheres related to its organization and holding and together they do everything possible to make the Yerevan European Championship one of the best in history.

Karen Giloyan said. “It is truly an unprecedented and very responsible event for all of us. Finally, Armenia will have a stable place on the world sports map, for which the government together with the Armenian Boxing Federation will do everything to increase our country’s credit. And not only should the participants of this championship leave Armenia, but also other sports, when they want to organize a new competition, present what we did during the European Boxing Championship, leave no more questions and trust us with other events, even world championships. That is why we must all work together, every citizen of Armenia must do everything in his power. At this moment I address everyone. Be with our team, because competing is one thing, winning is another. We must all support our boxers in order to raise the Armenian Tricolor under the arches of the Sports and Concert Complex and to sing the anthem of Armenia. ”

FAA President Hovhannes Hovsepyan to hold the European Championship in Yerevan not only for Armenian boxing. Indeed, we have a task to represent our country. We must show how strong our spirit is that we can not only organize a competition like the European Boxing Championship, but also have good results.

Ashot HAKOBYAN