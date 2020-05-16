Armenia will be supplied with ’70 more lung ventilators’, prime minister says – Armenian News

Armenia will be supplied with 70 more lung ventilators to deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) illness, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned right now, presenting 100 details in regards to the “New” Armenia.

“In order to resist the novel coronavirus disease, an estimated 100,000 test kits were purchased and we now keep on purchasing, medical equipment and personal protective items. In particular, Armenia will be supplied with 70 additional ventilators (at the moment we have 100). It is also planned to acquire additional ambulances and high-capacity cars”, ARMENPRESS quotes him as telling reporters at an enormous press convention occasion.

Pashinyan added that buy cellular X-ray scanners and different medical tools for diagnosing and treating the virus is now below method. We launched the manufacturing of face masks in Armenia to fulfill the home demand and prepare their export. The identical holds true additionally for manufacturing of alcohol-primarily based hand sanitizers.

“As a result of the partnership [uniting] the government, community, civil society-private sector, we managed to provide 50,000 packages of food and hygiene items worth on average AMD 13,000 to single elderly people, large, needy families and other vulnerable groups, as well as those instructed to be self-quarantined over the period,” Pashinyan added.