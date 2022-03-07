The annual “Sharjah Heritage Days” festival will be held in the United Arab Emirates on March 10-28, in which Armenia will participate as a guest of honor with a separate pavilion.

Alfred Kocharyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia, will be sent to the United Arab Emirates (Sharjah) to participate in the 19th edition of the Sharjah Heritage Days, to carry out organizational work and coordinate the closing ceremony of the event. Astghik Marabyan, Garnik Momjyan, head of the department’s promotion and popularization of cultural heritage, Naira Kilichyan, chief specialist of the same department.

It should be noted that the 12 halls will display various manifestations of Armenian cultural heritage, from the history of Armenian culture to the living heritage of the modern period – handicrafts and miniatures, music and folk crafts (carpet weaving, embroidery, lace, woodwork, khachkar), Armenian.

Folk craft master classes will be held regularly, and the values ​​of the Armenian intangible cultural heritage registered in UNESCO will be continuously presented through video films: duduk, khachkar, “David of Sassoun” epic, lavash, kochar և S. The pilgrimage to the monastery of the Apostle Thaddeus.

During the cultural days, Armenian song and dance will be performed, as well as instrumental ensembles, performing traditional Armenian melodies, performing Armenian dances and songs.

Armenia’s cultural tourism and natural heritage, as well as innovative technologies will be presented on separate platforms.

The implementation of the event will contribute to the international popularization of the Armenian intangible cultural heritage, the achievement and strengthening of intercultural dialogue.

Let us inform you that the annual “Sharjah Heritage Days” festival was founded in 2003. This year the 19th event of the festival will be held, which will be attended by more than 30 countries of the world. Armenia is participating in this festival for the first time.