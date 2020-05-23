Armenia welcomes the resolution by Czech Senate condemning the Armenian Genocide – Panorama

“Armenia welcomes the adoption by the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic of the resolution dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII,” Spokeswoman at the Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan stated in a launched declaration on Friday.

Naghdalyan advised that the resolution likewise condemns the criminal offenses versus mankind devoted throughout the 2 World Wars, consisting of the Genocide committed versus the Armenians in the OttomanEmpire

“The unanimous decision of the Czech Senate is a major contribution to the restoration of historical justice and the respect to the memory of the victims. It also serves as an important message towards the prevention of new crimes against humanity,” the declaration included.

To remind, at its plenary session on May 20, the Senate of the Czech Republic with one voice took on a resolution on the 75 th wedding anniversary of the end of World War II and also the wrongs devoted versus mankind throughout the 2 globe battles, consisting of the stricture of the ArmenianGenocide