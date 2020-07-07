Armenia-US defense cooperation discussed in Yerevan   – Armenian News

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan on Tuesday received US Ambassador Lynne Tracy to go over bilateral cooperation projects in the sector.

Meeting in Yerevan, sides also took the opportunity to consider previous joint activities, evaluating the likelihood of pursuing the projects in the face of the coronavirus-related restrictions. They also addressed Armenia’s continuous engagement in international peace and stability maintenance missions and the procedures of rotation under today’s circumstances.

Tonoyan briefed the diplomat on the anti-COVID-19 measures in the military, plus the organization of conscription under conditions of the pandemic.

Ambassador Tracy said she is very happy to meet with the minister to discuss mutually beneficial projects and concerns.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defense, the sides also exchanged thoughts over regional security issues along with other mutual interests.