Armenia treated as COVID-19 red zone – opposition MP deplores ‘missed time’ – Armenian News

A senior lawmaker from the opposition Prosperous Armenia social gathering (PAP) on Tuesday referred to as the parliament’s consideration to the report-breaking rise within the COVID-19 instances, expressing remorse over the “missed time” which she stated may have been used to comprise the virus.

“What we have today is a painful and catastrophic statistics I don’t want to point out to the reasons of. I don’t want to say that we missed a very important period in terms of enforcing a total lockdown,” Naira Zohrabyan informed the National Assembly.

She additionally cited the most recent official statistics reporting 517 new instances and 19 deaths (the very best ever enhance to date within the variety of the infections and fatalities).

“Armenia is now treated as a red zone – as an epidemiologically dangerous and risky country. There aren’t personal problems at all; neither is the opposition politically biased. Every single life matters to us. Yes, all of us sitting here, must find a certain way out of this situation – if it hasn’t of course spiraled out of control,” Zohrabyan stated.