Armenia to play a friendly against Albania – Panorama

Armenian nationwide workforce will face Albania in a friendly match, which can happen on October 7, 2020, in Yerevan, the Football Federation reported.
According to the supply, Football Federations of Armenia and Albania got here to a principal settlement on the main points of all organizational issues.
Armenian and Albania have confronted one another for 5 instances in complete. Albania have received three to Armenia’s one, and one match has led to a draw.
