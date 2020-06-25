Armenia to play a friendly against Albania – Panorama

Armenian nationwide workforce will face Albania in a friendly match, which can happen on October 7, 2020, in Yerevan, the Football Federation reported.

According to the supply, Football Federations of Armenia and Albania got here to a principal settlement on the main points of all organizational issues. 

Armenian and Albania have confronted one another for 5 instances in complete. Albania have received three to Armenia’s one, and one match has led to  a draw. 

