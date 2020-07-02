Armenia to participate in the FIDE Online Olympiad 2020 – Panorama

The Armenian staff is about to participate in the FIDE Online Olympiad 2020, the Chess federation reported. According to the supply, the gamers of the nationwide staff will probably be introduced subsequent week.

As reported earlier, the worldwide staff occasion, in which all federations affiliated to FIDE, have the proper to participate will probably be held between July 22 and August 30.

Each staff will include six gamers, in a blended format with a minimal of three feminine gamers and two junior gamers.The groups might have up to six reserves, plus a staff captain. The time management for this occasion will probably be 15 minutes + 5 seconds increment per transfer. The occasion will include two essential levels: the “Divisions stage”, and the Play-offs stage, from Round of 16 to the remaining.