Armenia to extend coronavirus state of emergency for another month – Panorama

Armenia will extend the coronavirus state of emergency for another month for the last time, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan informed a rundown after a conference at the Commandant’s Office on Wednesday.

However, Avinyan stated, some of the constraints will be raised. “In particular, the issue of entry of foreigners into Armenia, some restrictions on exports of goods, holding of rallies and public events will be reviewed,” he stated.

According to him, if the circumstance associated to the pandemic continues to enhance in Armenia, the constraints will be evaluated on 12 August when the continuous state of emergency ends.