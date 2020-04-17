Armenia to enforce ban on plastic bags starting in 2022 – Armenian News

The National Assembly taken on in the 2nd as well as last analysis on Friday a lawful procedure suggesting a ban on solitary- usage plastic bags.

The reliable day of the costs, specified as a change to the regulation “On Trade and Services”, is January 1, 2022.

It will certainly not use to plastic covers made use of for product packaging or evaluating food, or plastic products gotten from second raw. The procedure passed the parliament’s ballot with 105 ballots “in favor” as well as one “abstention”.