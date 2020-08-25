Armenia to create volunteer military units as ‘safeguard’ against possible armed attacks – Armenian News

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has actually elaborated and sent a draft law on the development of volunteer military units, pointing out the requirement to make sure a strong defense throughout the nation against future possible military actions.

The step, proposed as a change to the law “On Local Government”, is readily available on e-draft.am, an online information base of expenses open to public dispute.

The file specifies “volunteer military units” as groups of civilians joined willingly to make sure the armed defense of the Republic of Armenia in case of an armed attack against the nation (or an instant hazard thereof) or under conditions of military actions.

The expense is focused on guaranteeing the nation’s universal defense, helping in the scheduled actions to stop subversive or terrorist acts and intelligence or other unique operations by the foe, and improving the activities of the armed forces and other soldiers, as well as the routine performance of territorial and city government companies.

The volunteer military units will be charged with guaranteeing a strong defense in delicate zones along Armenia’s state border and the Line of Contact with the foe, taking part in the armed defense of things of unique significance (or otherwise crucial things), as well as the upkeep and defense of the main paths utilized …