Armenia, Tajikistan define priority directions of further cooperation – Panorama

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a cellphone dialog on Wednesday with Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin. As the press division on the international ministry reported, the counterparts exchanged views on the steps being undertaken at nationwide stage to handle the challenges posed by Covid-19.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan thanked Mukhtar Tileuberdi for the help offered to the Armenian group in Tajikistan through the pandemic and highlighted the function of the group in strengthening the dialogue between the 2 nations.

The interlocutors exchanged views on a quantity of points on the bilateral agenda, expressing readiness to accentuate the Armenia-Tajikistan cooperation within the areas of mutual curiosity via excessive-stage visits, consultations between Foreign Ministries and conferences of intergovernmental fee.

The ministers pointed to quantity of priority directions for cooperation, commerce and financial sector, the power, know-how, science, IT and cultural-humanitarian spheres amongst them.

The international ministers additionally touched upon the problems of cooperation inside worldwide and area frameworks, together with the UN, CSTO and the CIS.

The ministers additionally mentioned a quantity of points of regional and worldwide agenda, the supply stated.