Armenia suspends military inspections by Turkey on its territory – Panorama

Armenia distributed a Note Verbale in the OSCE on the suspension of military inspections by Turkey on the territory of the Republic of Armenia, the Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday, 29 July.

In the context of Azerbaijan’s attacks on Tavush Province given that July 12, Turkey has actually been turning to unmatched dangers versus Armenia and unilateral assistance toAzerbaijan The joint Turkey-Azerbaijan big- scale military workouts which began on 29 July more exacerbates the circumstance.

In light of the above, on 29 July the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE distributed a Note Verbale notifying the OSCE getting involved states and state celebrations to the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, that the Republic of Armenia will suspend military inspections by the Republic of Turkey and visitor inspectors from Turkey under the CFE treaty and the Vienna Document on the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

According to the Note Verbale, Armenia’s choice is based upon the concepts preserved in the CFE Treaty and Vienna Document and originates from Armenia’s security interests and issues.

Any military evaluation carried out on the territory of Armenia by Turkey, which has actually been freely supporting Azerbaijan’s military operations versus Armenia and turning to unmatched dangers, especially given that 12 July 2020, will negatively affect the security interests of Armenia and might weaken security of its population.

Armenia stays dedicated to the application of the CFE Treaty and Vienna Document, highlighting that just military inspections by Turkey and involvement of visitor inspectors from Turkey on the territory of Armenia are a topic of this suspension.