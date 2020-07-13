Armenia strongly condemns Turkey’s attempts to instigate instability in the region – Panorama

“Turkey’s attempts to intervene in the conflicts in its neighboring regions has already undermined the security and stability thereon,” Armenia’s foreign ministry mentioned on Monday, responding to the newest declaration released by Turkey’s foreign ministry on the current escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The ministry advised that in its declaration the Turkish side not just revealed its genuine assistance to Azerbaijan, in reality validating the usage of force by Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, however likewise distributed absolutely incorrect and deceptive info.

“This provocative attitude by Turkey and its groundless accusations against Armenia attest to the fact that this country has not been acting as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, but as a party, involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This fact makes even more impossible for Turkey to play any role in the issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, within international, and particularly the OSCE framework,” the declaration stated, including: “We strongly condemn Turkey’s attempts to instigate instability in our region, and affirm that Armenia will continue to consistently work towards maintaining and strengthening the international and regional security, while closely cooperating with international partners to this end.”